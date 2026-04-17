San Antonio business celebrates 5,000 free haircuts

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope volunteer coordinators on Friday celebrated a local business that’s provided 5,000 free haircuts to its clients.

Mike Ramirez, the owner of Game Changers Barber Academy, started offering the free service in 2023.

Three years later, he has no intention of stopping. But the nonprofit did want to acknowledge the service he’s provided with a certificate of appreciation.

Ramirez said his volunteer work started when he worked for a different company years back.

Once he got his own barber school, he decided he wanted to partner with Haven for Hope. The partnership allows his students to receive more hands-on experience as they finish their training.

It also helps the community.

“They always thank us,” said Ramirez, who explained that many of them have important events or interviews that they need to look good for.

DJ Jackson, the senior manager of volunteer services, said these free haircuts help clients feel sgood, look good and gain confidence.

Most importantly, Jackson said it’s the consistency that the barbershop has shown. Clients know they will be there on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The barber students only work on short hair, so Haven for Hope would welcome volunteer work from a beauty school that works with longer hair.

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