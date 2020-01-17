Judge Ray Olivarri dies after long battle with cancer

Condolences are pouring in after Judge Ray Olivarri died after a long battle with cancer.

He presided over the 144th Criminal District Court and was in the middle of his four-year term.

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office also remembered his service as a probation officer, criminal law practitioner and longtime member of the judiciary.

“Judge Olivarri will be remembered as an unwavering champion of justice, proponent of specialty courts, and advocate for restorative justice. He will be sorely missed,” the DA’s office said in a statement.