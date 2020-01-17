Ousted Leon Valley councilman accused of sexual harassment, belittling staff members hoping to win seat back

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Benny Martinez, the former Leon Valley councilman who was voted out of office last year, is now hoping to get his seat back during the May election.

Martinez applied to be placed on the ballot as a candidate for the Place 4 Council seat.

In August, Matthew Hodde was appointed to fill the Place 4 seat after Martinez was voted out following accusations that Martinez belittled city staff members and sexually harassed a councilwoman.

Martinez denied the allegations.

The city of Leon Valley is also facing a recall election after a group of citizens gathered signatures asking to replace council members Monica Alcocer and Donna Charles.

Alcocer and Charles voted to remove Martinez from office.

There’s been tension between council members since they voted to oust Martinez. It’s a decision Mayor Chris Riley says should have been made by residents, not the City Council.

Two months after Martinez’s removal, Charles filed the ethics complaint against the mayor.

Riley is running for re-election.

The Place 2 seat is also vacant, but so far, no one is listed in the race.

The deadline to file an application for any of the races is Feb. 13.