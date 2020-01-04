Petition to remove 2 Leon Valley council members set to move forward

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A petition by voters in Leon Valley to recall two council members is set to move forward.

The city’s secretary is set to formally present a certification of sufficiency of recall to the Leon Valley City Council on Tuesday.

In mid-November, the group of residents collected more than 1,500 signatures to seek the removal of council members Monica Alcocer and Donna Charles from office.

Some of the members pushing for the recall were former council members Benny Martinez and David Edwards.

Mayor Chris Riley was also in support of the group’s efforts.