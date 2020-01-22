Two people wanted for questioning in Cibolo theft case

SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two people who are wanted for questioning in a theft case.

Cibolo police believe two people captured on camera have information about a theft at the Burger King inside the Walmart on Cibolo Valley Drive and West Borgfeld Road in April 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477.