Go!Kids Challenge encourages local kids to drink more water, eat healthier

SAN ANTONIO – The challenge is on for hundreds of students in San Antonio to drink more water and eat healthier.

It's part of the Go!Kids Challenge by the San Antonio Sports Organizations.

The challenge is simple - kids log their physical activity, fruits, veggies and water intake for six weeks total.

If they complete five activities a week, they get two free tickets to the San Antonio Zoo.

Organizations say they hope parents will also get involved themselves as a way to keep their kids on track.

"We really want to give students the opportunity to get active with their families, to get that 60 minutes of physical activity every day," said Mandy Adkinds, director of youth and sports programs. "It gives them an incentive to reach toward at the end of the program and gets the whole family involved."

More than 130,000 students at various elementary schools city-wide have accepted the challenge.

