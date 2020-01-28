Man arrested for stealing bottles from liquor store 3 times, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who broke into a Northeast Side liquor store on three occasions and stole bottles has been arrested, officials say.

Troy Williams was charged with three counts of burglary of a building with the intent to steal after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him on Wednesday, according to Crime Stoppers.

Williams broke into Gabriel’s Liquor at 4445 Walzem Road on July 22, July 26 and Aug. 8 and stole several bottles of alcohol, according to Crime Stoppers. He is also accused of breaking a side window.

He was arrested after Crime Stoppers received a tip.

In August, Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect. It’s not immediately clear if the tipster received the reward.