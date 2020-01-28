SAPD: Man in critical condition after West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot on the West Side Monday night, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7800 block of West Military Drive near a convenience store.

Police say several shell casings were found at the scene, however the suspect is still at large.

The victim was taken to University Hospital.

No description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is available as of yet.

The scene is still being processed and the investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.