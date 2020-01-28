San Antonians gather to honor fallen NBA legend Kobe Bryant

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is remembering an NBA legend Monday night.

A vigil was held at 8:24 p.m. for Kobe Bryant after Sunday's deadly helicopter crash in California.

Many lit candles and shared memories in front of the AT&T Center.

The crash claimed the lives of the Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

They were all heading to Gianna's basketball game, leaving Orange County just after 9 a.m.

The trip was expected to be quick; however, around 9:45 a.m., the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

More on Kobe Bryant:

Officials: 9 victims, including Kobe Bryant, daughter, killed in helicopter crash

Popovich on Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘There are no words to describe how everybody feels'

NBA postpones Lakers game after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others