Detectives say gold watch is key evidence in Medical Center rape case

SAN ANTONIO – A gold watch that prosecutors say belonged to a woman Anton Harris is accused of raping and robbing was found in Harris' apartment a week after the 2017 attack.

Harris, the accused “Medical Center rapist,” has been indicted in the sexual assaults of five women in the Medical Center area during 2016 and 2017.

Harris is on trial for the rape and robbery of a nurse. She was attacked as she entered her Medical Center-area apartment on May 28, 2017, police said.

The victim’s attacker, whom she described as a slim African-American man wearing a gray hoodie, also took her rose gold watch, according to the woman.

During Harris' trial, detectives told the jury what they found during a search of Harris' apartment.

“There was a rose gold-colored Fossil watch that had like a gemmed face to it,” said Sgt. Miles McPeak, with the San Antonio Police Department.

The search also turned up two guns, a knife and a gray hoodie.

In most of the rape cases in which Harris is accused, the victims reported that their attacker wore a gray hoodie and displayed either a gun or knife.