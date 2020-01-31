61ºF

Emergency closure on I-35 North will slow down Friday evening commute

Expect delays, seek alternate routes, TXDOTSA warns

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Transportation San Antonio crews have closed down two of the northbound main lanes of Interstate 35 going into the evening commute.

Maintenance crews are performing emergency pothole repair work on I-35 near Weidner. The work was started around 4 p.m. and was expected to take about two hours.

“It is a safety issue that must be addressed now,” TxDOTSA posted on social media.

TXDOTSA warned drivers to expect delays and find alternate routes.

