I-10 eastbound main lanes closed all day Saturday at Boerne Stage Road

TxDOT San Antonio crews are performing beam work

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

The eastbound main lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed at Boerne Stage Road Saturday as Texas Department of Transportation crews work on a bridge expansion project there.

The closure will start at 4 a.m. and is expected to be in place until 9 p.m.

Drivers on eastbound I-10 will be forced to exit at Ralph Fair Road and continue on the frontage road until the I-10 entrance ramp past Boerne Stage Road. The intersections at Ralph Fair Road and Boerne Stage Road will also be closed.

