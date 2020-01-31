I-10 eastbound main lanes closed all day Saturday at Boerne Stage Road

The eastbound main lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed at Boerne Stage Road Saturday as Texas Department of Transportation crews work on a bridge expansion project there.

The closure will start at 4 a.m. and is expected to be in place until 9 p.m.

Drivers on eastbound I-10 will be forced to exit at Ralph Fair Road and continue on the frontage road until the I-10 entrance ramp past Boerne Stage Road. The intersections at Ralph Fair Road and Boerne Stage Road will also be closed.

Click here for more information.