SAPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by truck while walking on Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hit and killed after walking on the southbound lanes of Highway 281, according to San Antonio Police Department.

Police say a truck was traveling southbound when it hit the pedestrian and then rear-ended another vehicle on the highway before hitting a guard barrier.

The driver then jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police say.

Officials say the driver is still at large.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SAPD.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was not injured and claims he witnessed the truck hitting the pedestrian on the highway.

The investigation of the crash is still ongoing.

