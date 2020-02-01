The problem that’s caused 6 cars to crash into a home’s backyard

SAN ANTONIO – There have been at least six cars that crashed into a home’s backyard located at the corner of Crystal Hill and Crystal Bow since 2015, according to the District 7 City Council Office.

The intersection is located on the city’s Northwest Side at the Retreat at Ingram Hill.

“No one deserves to live in that kind of fear that a car is going to come into their home,” Ana Sandoval said, who represents District 7.

Sandoval said she was not aware of the problem until someone brought it to their attention.

“When we saw this was a pattern, because they brought it to our attention, we began to work on it,” she said.

Funding through the Transportation and Capital Improvements budge will help pay for some road upgrades. This includes extending an existing median to slow down drivers.

“The car sees it and slows down before it hits the back of that house,” Sandoval explained.

Sandoval urges communities that may have problem intersections to call police to report any crashes or incidents. The documentation of crashes will help if the city has to prove that a certain intersection is unsafe and needs a fix.

“Call your council member. If you have a location with repeat incidents, then there’s something about the incident that we can look at,” she said.

You can call 3-1-1 to report any problems to the city.

