Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be a national holiday?

Do you think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be considered a national holiday? If so, you’re not alone.

In fact, according to a petition on Change.org, 14,103 people and counting are also on your side.

Regardless of whether or not you’re a football fan, it’s likely you’re spending time with family and friends, eating lots of food and watching the big game.

If not for the game, you’ll probably at least indulge in the Super Bowl commercials.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

The petition says having to go to work the next day could make it more difficult, if not impossible for some to enjoy the big game because they have school or work on Monday.

If Monday were to become a national holiday after the Super Bowl, more people could tune in and still not have to miss school or work, states the petition.

The petition was started two years ago and as of Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, it’s still gathering signatures. The petition aims to reach 15,000 supporters.

So, where do you stand? Do you support making the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday?

