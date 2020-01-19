New petition: Move Super Bowl Sunday to Saturday

A new petition circulating social media wants to do away with Super Bowl Sunday and move it to Saturday.

According to a petition on Change.org, the creator, Frank Ruggeri, a Rochester, NY resident, says if the Super Bowl were to move to Saturday, it would get more money and attract visitors to the game.

Ruggeri also believes the NFL will get more television views because most government jobs will have the day off and more children will be interested as well.

The goal of the petition is to gain 5,000 signatures.

Four teams will face off Sunday, Jan. 19th to determine who will play in this year’s Super Bowl - the Tennessee Titans vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers vs the 49ers.

However, the halftime performers for the Super Bowl have been announced - Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

If you’re in favor of changing Super Bowl Sunday to Super Bowl Saturday, you can sign the petition by clicking here.