These NICU babies are ready for the Super Bowl

COLUMBIA, Missouri – NICU patients at MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital are ready to cheer on their favorite team in the Super Bowl - the Kansas City Chiefs!

The hospital posted these adorable photos on Facebook Saturday, in preparation for the big game on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head against the San Franciso 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV.

NICU patients get in the Super Bowl spirit to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. Posted by MU Women's and Children's Hospital on Saturday, February 1, 2020

One of the babies is dressed as a mini Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another baby is dressed as the KC Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.

As if these photos couldn’t get any cuter, two other babies were dressed as a referee and as a Chiefs cheerleader.

Don’t forget to make your predictions for the winner! The big game airs Sunday at 5:30 p.m.!

