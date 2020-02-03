Converse man convicted of capital murder after 2016 fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury found Tyler Collins, 25, guilty of capital murder in a fatal 2016 shooting, according to the district attorney’s office.

The jury returned the verdict on Monday, according to a news release.

Collins is accused of fatally shooting Thomas Mirone in the back during a drug deal.

During the trial, Collins admitted to being inside the home and armed with an assault rifle at the time of the shooting, but he contended he shot Mirone in self-defense.

Suspect charged with shooting death in Converse, police say

“There is no way you can go into someone’s house, uninvited, at 11:30 p.m. with a rifle and claim self-defense,” Bexar County Assistant District Attorney Lorina Rummel said.

Rummel and Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Paulissen prosecuted the case.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours on the case, according to the news release.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, so Collins was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.