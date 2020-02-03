Family remembers hit-and-run victim as a hardworking, loving man

San Antonio – A heartbroken family is remembering their loved one who was killed in a hit-and-run crash as a hardworking and loving man. That man has been identified as Alberto Flores, 23.

“He loved working,” said Daniel Flores, his older brother. “He loved working on his cars with my cousin. He loved his friends and always held a conversation with a lot of people.”

Alberto Flores having fun with family (Courtesy Daniel Flores) (KSAT)

Flores said his brother was beyond responsible.

“I felt like he was the older brother even though I am the older one,” Flores said. “He was always working hard. Sometimes he would work six to seven days just to save up for his car. He was actually the more responsible one than me sometimes. He would even be ahead on his bills by three or four months.”

Flores said he was at work when he got the devastating call.

“My mom called me and said, ‘You need to come home,’” Flores said. “She didn’t tell me why but just told me to be careful on my way home. I made it at like 9 in the morning when I found someone to cover for me. She told me what happened and within two seconds, I was like, ‘You are kidding right? Not him. Not him.’”

Flores said he was in shock but was just as worried the entire time trying to find someone to replace him at work so he could get home.

“How do you handle the news like that - that your younger brother that you took care of when you were a kid is suddenly gone?” Flores said.

Alberto Flores as a child (Courtesy Daniel Flores) (KSAT)

Flores said his brother went out with his friends and coworkers the night he was hit. He said he doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are still trying to speak with his friend to see what exactly happened,” Flores said.

He said he hopes the person responsible does the right thing.

“What is done is done and we are going to have to find a way to move forward,” Flores said. “There has to be some sort of justice that he never does this again or at least he owns up to his mistakes. The fact that he ran proves the fact that he’s already done something before or he just freaked out, which is understandable if you hit someone, but own up to it.”

Flores said, knowing how much of a mentor his brother was to him, if Alberto had one message to give to people who hear about his story, it would be to be careful.

“I think he would probably say life is short so live every day as much as you can, but at the same time, be responsible,” Flores said.