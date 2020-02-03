Peek inside gorgeous $3.6 million resort-style San Antonio estate

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At $3.6 million this beautiful San Antonio mansion is probably not in everyone’s price range but it’s still fun to look.

23 Grand Terrace is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom estate in San Antonio with floor to ceiling windows offering 180-degree views of the city.

Everything is custom from the ceiling to the fixtures and there is a “showpiece floor to ceiling climate-controlled glass 240 bottle wine room,” according to the listing.

The hillside house also has an infinity-edge pool and a volleyball/basketball court to work on your sports game.

It’s 6,851 square feet of luxury and the video shows it all.