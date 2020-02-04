Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials have identified a suspect in an incident that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday.

San Antonio police were called to 214 Remolino in response to a shooting. They reported that when they arrived, they found Guadalupe Pena Ortiz III, 33, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several witnesses told police they saw Gabriel Antonio Jimenez, 17, walking up to the residence just before they heard multiple gunshots. They then saw Jimenez running from the area on foot, officials said.

A witness who officials said is familiar with the suspect positively identified Jimenez as the person running from Ortiz after the shooting. The witness added that as he ran away, Jimenez placed a gun in his waistband.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Jimenez on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No other details were immediately released.