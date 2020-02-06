New ways to use your waffle maker

Dust off the old waffle iron. Or, maybe you need a new one.

Lately, it seems waffle makers are hot as home cooks are using them to cook everything from breakfast to burgers to brownies. To help you join the trend, Consumer Reports put several to the test.

“They’re just more fun to eat,” said 12-year-old Evan Cochrana. He makes batches of chocolate brownies in the family waffle makers.

On social media, cooks are showing how they “waffle” everything from hash browns to grilled sandwiches to puff pastries.

Conchas, breads, empanadas roll off this factory line

Consumer Reports tested eight waffle makers for their ability to brown evenly and turn out light and dark waffles, and for the clarity of their controls.

“Some of the things we flag are uneven browning on the top or bottom of a waffle, narrow crevices on the grid that might be hard to clean, and handles that get really hot to the touch,” said Consumer Reports’ Tara Casaregola.

Here are three that CR recommends:

On the high end, the Breville Smart 4-Slicer model BWM640XL for $250 turns out four waffles at a time. It has multiple settings for browning and earned an excellent rating for making light and dark waffles. The control panel is clear and easy to use, and the model beeps when your waffles are done.

If you’re not cooking for a crowd, the Calphalon model CKCLWF1 is a good option at about half the price ($100). It cooks two at at time. Testers found it does a good job at browning light and dark waffles, has a countdown timer, and can be turned on its side for storage.

Consumer Reports named the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker for $30 at Best Buy. CR says its round grid turns out excellently browned waffles, from light and fluffy to brown and crisp. The handle and latch get hot, so use a mitt. The Chefman stands on its side for easy storage.

All three waffle makers have a moat to catch drips.

Should you eat your leafy greens?