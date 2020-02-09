16-year-old girl allegedly killed by brother in New Braunfels shooting, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS – A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in New Braunfels on Saturday night, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

The victim was identified by police as Gabrielle Barrera, who was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Sumner Circle, police said.

Police have taken into custody Gabrielle’s brother, 17-year-old Zachary Barrera, who was charged with first-degree felony murder and is in custody at Comal County Jail, police said.

Zachary Barrera’s bond is set at $250,000 and as of Sunday, he was still in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.