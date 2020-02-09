Teen riding bike in serious condition after crash involving SUV

A 16-year-old boy is in serious condition after San Antonio police say he was hit by an SUV.

It happened at the intersection of West Glenn Ave. and Bordoy St. at 3:35 a.m. Sunday.

After the person driving the SUV hit the boy she stopped and tried to help, and he was taken to SAMMC in serious but stable condition, according to SAPD.

The driver told police she did not see the boy.

Police are ruling the crash an accident, and no charges will be filed.