Pesticides stored on top of sodas at Northwest Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A café on the city’s Northwest Side was ordered to go through a re-inspection after pesticides were found being stored on top of sodas.

Café Rosa, located in the 1300 block of Gardina Street was also cited because it was unclear who was in charge when a city health official stopped by for the inspection.

The café was given a score of 75.

Due to the high number of violations and high level of health concern, the re-inspection was conducted the following day.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Bush’s Chicken, 8831 Potranco Rd., 100

Chuy’s Mexican Food, 8438 State Hwy. 151, 100

Fiesta Cinema, 12631 Vance Jackson, 100

Le Peep Café, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

Panda Express, 1446 Austin Hwy., 99

Ming’s Noodle Bar, 5253 McCullough Ave., 98

Tink-A-Tako, 2511 SE Military Dr., 96

Smokey Mo’s BBQ, 7915 W. 1604 North, 94

Kogi Korean Grill, 12651 Vance Jackson, 92

Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco, 4044 Culebra Rd., 92

Pho Ha Long, 6424 NW Loop 410, 91

Taqueria Reyes, 10517 U.S. Hwy 181 South, 91

Pho House, 830 NW Loop 410, 90

Eisenhauer Food Mart, 5002 Eisenhauer Rd., 89

Spaghetti Warehouse, 1226 E. Houston St., 88

Taqueria La Gardenia Bakery, 1805 N. Pine St., 84

Adolfo’s Café, 321 Fredericksburg Rd., 83

Eastside Kitchenette, 2119 IH 35 North, 79

La Isla Restaurant, 764 Old Hwy. 90, 77

Café Rosa, 1304 Gardina St., 75

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 1005 Old Hwy. 90, 59

