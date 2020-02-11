Family members identify teen killed in rollover crash Sunday night

SAN ANTONIO – Family members identified a 19-year-old girl who was killed in a rollover crash Sunday night as Alazae Alexa Gutierrez.

Police said Gutierrez was a passenger in an SUV that slid off the road and into an embankment on the Southwest Side.

SAPD: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after rollover crash on Loop 410

Investigators said the driver over-corrected near Loop 410 and Quintana Road Sunday night.

During a vigil held Monday night, Gutierrez’s mother recalled the first few moments of her daughter’s life.

“She was born 2 pounds 8 ounces, and they didn’t think she was going to make it,” Amy Cantu said. “She was a baby. She was born at 23 weeks and she beat all the odds.”

The driver in the crash was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into what caused the crash continues, and charges are pending.