SAPD: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after rollover crash on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and another is in serious condition following a rollover crash on Loop 410 late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Loop 410 near Quintana Road.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were both inside the car during the single-vehicle accident.

At this time, not much information is known about why the crash occurred.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the woman killed was not released pending notification to next of kin.