WATCH LIVE: Bexar County, Opioid Task Force announce expansion to medication treatment program

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, along with Pct 2. Commissioner Justin Rodriguez and TJ Mayes, Chairman of the Bexar County Opioid Task Force, will announce an expansion of the county’s mental health program.

The press conference begins at 9:30 a.m.

According to a press release, the Medication Assisted Treatment Pilot Program is an expansion of the medication assisted treatment for opioid addicted individuals who are incarcerated and reentering the community while under the supervision of a judge. The program will begin at booking, and go through incarceration and continue upon release.

Bexar County has requested and been granted funding for the 18-month program, and anticipates it will service 100 individuals over the course of the pilot program.

The press release said case managers will facilitate the delivery of the treatment and assist with social services such as transportation, housing and employment.

All services will be delivered while the individual is on community supervision and under the jurisdiction of a Court.