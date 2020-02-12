Former City of San Marcos construction manager charged with theft

SAN MARCOS – Texas Rangers arrested a former San Marcos city staffer on Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.

Jason Pence, who worked with the city as a construction manager, was charged with theft by a public servant.

Investigators began looking into Pence after a December news article that highlighted the allegations, according to the news release.

“Due to the serious nature of the allegations brought forth regarding financial improprieties, the City immediately began both a criminal and an internal investigation,” said City Manager Bert Lumbreras. “Both of these are still ongoing and we are committed to following through and ensuring that all criminal activity is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The city hired an outside company to evaluate the procurement process and all contracts overseen by Pence.

Pence worked as the city’s construction manager from May 15, 2014, until he was placed on administrative leave on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was fired on Jan. 27.

Pence was released from the Comal County Jail Tuesday after posting a $10,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be coming.