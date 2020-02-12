Hemisfair gets a boost thanks to a partnership with Bank of America

Bank of America gave Hemisfair a boost with a $750,000 anchor grant on Wednesday.

The bank said they see the money as an investment in small businesses in the San Antonio community.

“The $750,000 grant is primarily going to 19th Century Kusche House to design and develop this into being ready for a small business to come in and then add to the vibrancy in the community,” said Jessica Miller, market president of Bank of America San Antonio.

Hemisfair also unveiled new signage to recognize the gift. This is the largest corporate foundation grant that Hemisfair has received since the Yanaguana Garden in 2015.