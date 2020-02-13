City officials to hold unplanned news conference on coronavirus Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – City officials will be holding a news conference Thursday morning regarding the coronavirus situation at JBSA-Lackland, a source told KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester.

The source said the news conference was not a pre-planned event.

About 50 minutes after Spriester got word of the news conference, city officials sent an email confirming the news conference at 10 a.m. at Municipal Plaza.

CDC officials detail quarantine process at JBSA-Lackland for 250 plane passengers

Spriester asked several sources whether a case had been confirmed at Lackland, they could neither confirm or deny it.

Ninety-one evacuees from China arrived at the base Friday for a 14-day, federally-mandated quarantine as a precaution against the virus.

The evacuees will be kept separated at the Gateway Inn and Gateway Villa on the base, fenced off and watched over by U.S. Federal Marshals.