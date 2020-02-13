Rise in roaches: Warm weather in SA could lead to spike in cockroaches, per pest report

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians – get ready to get a little grossed out.

You could soon start seeing more cockroaches in or near your home in the coming weeks, per a new report from the National Pest Management Association.

San Antonio was ranked as one of the top 10 cities at risk for increased pest populations for the remainder of the winter season into spring.

NPMA officials say while rodent and cockroach pressure typically spikes this time of year with the warm and wet conditions, there will also be a spike in mosquito and tick populations around the nation, as well.

However, the main concern for San Antonio is a rise in roaches.

Officials say after an unseasonably warm fall and start to winter, and with above-average precipitation for the rest of the season, the city could see a spike in cockroach activity.

“This winter, if you can call it winter, has been so erratic that we’re seeing increases in pest pressure from populations otherwise dormant this time of year. Not only did early season snowfall and cold temperatures across the country drive rodents and cockroaches indoors early in search of food and shelter, but record-high temperatures nationwide in December through January allowed pest populations to sustain activity well past their normal seasonal decline,” said Jim Fredericks, Ph.D., chief entomologist for the NPMA. “This extended period of warm, wet weather allowed more pests to survive the winter, setting the stage for increased vector pest pressure going into spring.”

Officials say with the uptick in cockroach populations, it could cause food contamination and respiratory issues.

To limit your encounters with cockroaches or any other pests, the NPMA recommends removing standing water in and around the home, which includes fixing leaky pipes and clogged drains and sealing entry points, such as cracks or gaps.

Also, the NPMA urges citizens to store food in airtight containers, clean up crumbs and spills and dispose of garbage regularly to eliminate sources of food for the pests.

