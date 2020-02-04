Want to get back at your ex on Valentine’s Day? SA Zoo can help!
You can buy a cockroach or a rat in honor of your ex and zoo staff will feed it to an animal
SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to get back at your ex this Valentine’s Day, the San Antonio Zoo has got you covered!
The zoo is hosting its first-ever “Cry me a Cockroach” event, where you can purchase a live cockroach for zoo staff to feed to one of their animals.
According to zoo staff, if your ex was a snake, you could also buy a rat and they can feed it to a reptile. After checkout, you can name your cockroach or rat after your ex.
The zoo will also have a livestream of the feeding frenzy, where various birds and reptiles will feast.
You can watch the livestream here.
