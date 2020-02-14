SAPD: Teen stabbed relative after he intervened in horseplay, told him ‘I’m going to kill you’

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a relative who tried to break up “aggressive” horseplay at a San Antonio home, police said.

Justin Tapia has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident which occurred Feb. 6 according to Bexar County Jail records.

Police said the incident began when the 17-year-old victim and his younger brother, who are related to Tapia, went to his home.

The victim’s brother and Tapia started wrestling and horseplaying in the yard, an affidavit states, but it escalated and became “aggressive.”

The victim intervened to prevent them from hurting each other. Tapia became “irate” and pulled out a knife, police said.

As the victim’s brother ran from the scene, Tapia stabbed the victim in the abdomen and said “I’m going to kill you,” the affidavit states. The boy suffered a collapsed lung.

Tapia allegedly fled the scene after the stabbing.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday, according to online jail records. His bond was set at $50,000 but he has since been released from jail, records show.