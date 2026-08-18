Latest phishing scam targets Medicare patients, University Health warns

SAN ANTONIO – Local healthcare officials are sounding the alarm about an email and text scam targeting Medicare patients.

University Health is working to alert their patients about a scam that is using the recognizable MyChart name and logo.

MyChart is the online platform that many hospitals and healthcare systems use to let patients make appointments and view medical records.

A spokesperson from University Health said people need to look out for emails and texts labeled “Your MyChart Medicare Kit Awaits” or “Here’s your senior package.”

Some of the fraudulent messages promise free goods and services if you just click on it.

“These phishing scams invite seniors, usually, to click on these prompts and follow them so that their personal information will be exposed and compromised and that they may have access to other things as well,” Elizabeth Allen, a University Health spokesperson, said.

This phishing scam is happening across the country.

University Health said, to their knowledge, none of their patients have been affected. To notify more of their patients about the scam, they have put an alert at the top of their website.

Allen is urging all patients to look carefully at the email’s web address and to be leery of free offers.

“People shouldn’t click on strange links,” she said. “They should hold off and check the URL that it’s coming from and know that Epic and MyChart, they’re not going to send out free offers. If it’s free, check it out without clicking.”

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