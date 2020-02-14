TEA lowers Harlandale ISD’s accreditation status, decides not to remove school board

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency has appointed a new conservator to Harlandale ISD and lowered its accreditation status to “accredited-warned” following an investigation in 2017.

In a letter to the district, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said that he appointed Judy Castleberry as conservator.

Morath, though, decided to not proceed with the appointment of a new board of managers.

“Regarding the appointment of a board of managers to the district, based upon the information presented by the district, I have decided not to proceed with the appointment at this time,” Morath said.

School board president Ricardo Moreno told KSAT 12 News the issue will be addressed further at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation was launched in 2017 after allegations surfaced over how the district handled certain contracts, nepotism and violation of the Open Meetings Act.