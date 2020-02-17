Rusty shelves, equipment held together with duct tape at NW Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant on the city’s Northwest Side was cited late last month for having rusty shelves in its walk-in cooler.

Taqueria Jalisco, located in the 3800 block of Fredericksburg Rd., received a score of 77 after racking up a list of violations that also included duct tape being used to hold together several pieces of equipment and staff using grocery bags to store food.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Bush’s Chicken, 8831 Potranco Rd., 100

Chile Tomate y Cebolla Mexican Restaurant, 1009 Donaldson Ave., 100

Karolina’s Mexican Food, 11510 U.S. Hwy. 281 South, 100

Maria’s Pizza, 3529 Oakgate, 100

Josephine Street Diner, 400 E. Josephine, 99

Hong Kong Island, 13032 Nacogdoches Rd., 98

B&B Smokehouse, 2619 Pleasanton Rd., 96

Fusion Cuisine Catering, 1615 S. Laredo St., 96

Thai Hut Bistro, 3111 TPC Parkway, 93

Oasis Café, 210 McCullough Ave., 92

Sichuan House, 3505 Wurzbach Rd., 92

The Bean Spout, 25 NE Loop 410, 91

Buffet City, 2902 Goliad Rd., 91

Ellison Food Mart, 7019 Ray Ellison Blvd., 91

Taqueria El Rodeo, 3802 NW Loop 410, 91

Milano Italian Grill, 19239 Stone Oak Pkwy., 89

Rotana Café, 2250 Thousand Oaks, 89

Heavenly Pho, 19178 Blanco Rd., 86

Senor Ceviche, 3534 Fredericksburg Rd., 86

Van’s Restaurant, 3214 Broadway, 85

Taqueria Jalisco, 3822 Fredericksburg Rd., 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

