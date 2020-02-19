Jury finds man not guilty of murder in April 2017 shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A jury reached a verdict of not guilty late Monday night in the murder trial of William Perkins.

Perkins was on trial for the April 2017 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Jonathan Ashford, the husband of Perkins’ mistress.

Perkins admitted to firing six shots, claiming self-defense. Prosecutors, however, called it murder, saying there was no evidence Ashford ever fired a weapon.

The jury, however, found Perkins not guilty on a murder charge.

Perkins still faces a charge of felon in possession.