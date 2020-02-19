Two inductees named to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO – Out of 6,000 volunteers that help run the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, two people have been recognized this year for their commitment and years-long dedication to the organization. Mark Collaw and Annella “Nella” Eggbert were named the inductees for the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Hall of Fame.

“I didn't feel worthy because this is not about one person,” Collaw said. “Although I'm humbled and and it's helped me to practice grace, it just it was tough and it's still a little tough.”

Mark Collaw and Annella “Nella” Eggbert are the inductees for the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo’s Hall of Fame. (KSAT 12)

Eggbert passed away in 2017, but she’s remembered for her fashion, grace and the countless hours that she, along with the other Hall of Fame predecessors, invested to uphold the mission of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

“I actually didn’t put two and two together until right before the induction,” Collaw said. “It was kind of moving because I would watch her from afar, and I always admired what she got done. She was everywhere.”

Through the years, volunteers have also watched Collaw from afar, winning him a nomination and induction into the San Antonio Rodeo’s Hall of Fame. Collaw says it was his love for horses that brought him to the rodeo grounds 30 years ago.

“I love to watch horses. I'm not a big horse rider, but I do love horses,” Collaw said. “I love the people around horses.”

During his 30 years at the rodeo, Collaw has worn a lot of hats as volunteer leadership.

“(I was) vice-chairman of the Horse Show committee, chairman of the Horse Show Committee, vice president, lifetime vice president and served a term on the executive committee,” Collaw said. They were all numerous roles that have been instrumental in the growth and development of the organization.

“This is a shovel from the groundbreaking and a hard hat from the Expo Hall,” Collaw said. “When we built that building, we worked tirelessly.”

Although now the Hall of Famer says it’s time to step back and let other volunteers lead the way to help raise funds for students, Collaw will always come back to the rodeo grounds that have been his driving force.

“You bet. ’Til I die.”

For more information on the San Antonio Stock Show’s Hall of Fame, click here.