Spurs team up with DoSeum to unveil new interactive exhibit for kids

Spurs Give and the DoSeum have teamed up to create a new interactive exhibit for children.

The Spurs-themed exhibit is called the “Pully Up Jumper.”

It was unveiled Thursday with the help of the Spurs Coyote, former Spurs great Sean Elliott and 350 students from surrounding schools.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt, board of managers for SS&E Corinna Holt Richter and DoSeum CEO Dan Menelly were also in attendance and spoke at the unveiling.

“It gives me great pleasure to partner with the Spurs, one of the greatest symbols and examples of San Antonio pride.” said Menelly. “I am delighted to see the DoSeum’s work is being recognized and supported by this generous gift from Spurs Give. I cannot wait to see children’s minds at play in the pully up jumper.”

The experience offers young fans the chance to step into the world of the Spurs by testing their “pull up” basketball skills.

Visitors use the pulley system to send a ball into a series of basketball hoops. Children get hands on experience in learning about the mechanics of pulleys and gravitational forces in motion.

The exhibit is permanent and will be the first stop guests encounter at the DoSeum.

“Spurs Give is thrilled to partner with the DoSeum on this exciting new exhibit that will serve as a foundation for children to collectively work together and develop lifelong skills through hands-on play and critical thinking,” said Jennifer Regnier, Spurs Give Executive Dir. “We share a deep appreciation and love for our city, and our youth and remain fiercely devoted to helping and investing in future generations by offering them a safe and instructive space to have family fun.”

Spurs Give is the official nonprofit of the San Antonio Spurs.