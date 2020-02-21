Wounded Warriors couple gifted new, mortgage-free home

SAN ANTONIO – A local couple who sustained combat-related injuries in Afghanistan and Iraq were gifted a new, mortgage-free home Friday.

Daniel Reese and his wife, Kyle, are veterans of the U.S. Air Force who were in need of a home personalized to their specific disabilities and near VA facilities.

Memorial service held Friday for fallen US Army Sergeant

On Friday, their wish came true when Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors and homebuilder KB Home gave the couple keys to a new home that has bigger hallways, rounded corners and special lighting.

"It's the little things like that that are huge," Kyle Reese said. "That there's no tripping hazards. Everything that we picked out was to make it as easy as possible for him to be as independent as humanly possible with his injury."

The home is located in Boerne.