Memorial service Friday for fallen US Army Sergeant

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial services and a viewing will be held on Friday for a fallen US Army sergeant who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The viewing for U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Javier J. Gutierrez will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Community Bible Church and the memorial services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sgt. Gutierrez was killed Feb. 8 in the Nangarhar Province along with Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez when someone “in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun,” according to the Associated Press.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Sgt. Gutierrez, who went by his middle name Jaguar, was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group out of Elgin Air Force Base in Florida.

