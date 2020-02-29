2 suspects arrested after armed robbery on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects are now in custody after a robbery at the Cricket Wireless store on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

San Antonio Fear Free Environment unit officers on the East Side released photos on Facebook after the store’s alarm went off after the robbery on Friday.

Police say a man with a gun demanded money from the store before running to a white SUV outside and fleeing the scene before authorities arrived.

Less than a minute after police got to the scene and obtained a description of the suspects, they were spotted driving in a nearby neighborhood, officials say.

A pursuit ensued before the driver later wrecked the vehicle near W.W. White Road, officials say.

The SUV had stolen plates and authorities say both suspects were arrested.

According to police, both suspects are facing a robbery charge and other charges.