Four young cancer warriors ring cancer-free bell at SA hospital

SAN ANTONIO – A victory bell was ringing loud for all to hear after four children at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio celebrated being cancer-free this week!

The hospital posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon, announcing the four young cancer warriors rang the bell to symbolize the end of their cancer treatments.

All four patients were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia – one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in children, according to CHSA.

All four patients, Kira, William, Symphony, and Marc, took part in the bell-ringing ceremony with their friends and families by their side.

CHSA says the cancer treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia can last between two and three years.

Congratulations Kira, William, Symphony and Marc!

