Health operations center set up in Austin in preparation for coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas – Even though there are no positive coronavirus cases in Austin to date, health officials are still taking a proactive approach in case someone is diagnosed.

According to the Austin Public Health Department, its operation center is now open in preparation for possible coronavirus cases.

Health officials posted on Facebook Thursday, saying it has a five-phase plan to put into action in case of a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

As of Saturday, health officials say they are on phase one.

Austin Public Health officials say the five-phase coronavirus plan includes the following:

Persons under monitoring

Persons under investigation

Confirmed case

Limited person-to-person spread

Sustained community person-to-person spread

During the first phase, APH says they will receive manifests from the Centers for Prevention and Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services, which will identify the residents in Austin and Travis County that recently traveled to China.

APH says they will then get in contact with the individuals and provide a control order, limiting their interactions with other people with a 14-day quarantine in case they are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

During the 14 days, the individuals will be monitored and their temperatures will be checked twice a day, according to APH.

