WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds press briefing on coronavirus developments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump held a press briefing Saturday afternoon at the White House to discuss the latest updates surrounding the coronavirus.

I will be having a 1:30 P.M. Press Conference at the White House to discuss the latest CoronaVirus developments. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 29, 2020

The president announced the planned briefing on Twitter just after 11 a.m.

Trump held another press conference on the coronavirus earlier this week.

As of Saturday, CNN reported there are at least four coronavirus cases in the U.S. that are not travel-related, according to health officials.

A woman in Oregon and a teenage boy in Washington state are presumed to have the coronavirus; however, the results haven’t been officially confirmed by the CDC as of yet, CNN reports.

The two other cases are reportedly in California, per CNN.

KSAT 12 will be streaming the press conference online and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.