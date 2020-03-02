Clogged sink, uncovered food leads to low score at Southwest Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Southwest Side Mexican restaurant received a long list of demerits after a city health inspector noted a clogged sink and several uncovered food items in a walk-in cooler.

El Patroncito, located in the 600 block of New Laredo Highway, received a score of 78 on Jan. 30 after racking up other violations that included one employee washing their hands improperly and another holding a tortilla with their bare hands.

Holes in walls, broken tiles lead to low score at often-cited NW Side Indian restaurant

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section .

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

That Esan & Noodle House, 9820 Huebner Rd., 100

Wok Inn, 5835 Culebra Rd., 100

Dry Dock Oyster Bar, 8522 Fredericksburg Rd., 98

J. Anthony’s Seafood Restaurant, 3702 SE Military Dr., 96

Big Bob’s Burgers, 447 W. Hildebrand, 95

Chaba Thai Restaurant, 3154 SE Military Dr., 93

Thai Hut Bistro, 3111 TPC Parkway, 93

Old San Francisco Steak House, 10223 Sahara Dr., 92

Sichuan House, 3505 Wurzbach Rd., 92

The Bean Sprout, 25 NE Loop 410, 91

Buffet City, 2902 Goliad Rd., 91

Saltgrass Steak House, 60 NE Loop 410, 91

Lin’s International Buffet, 7863 IH 35 South, 89

Las Carretas, 3975 Perrin Central, 88

Mi Sierra Jalisco, 1242 Babcock Rd., 88

Via Mia 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 87

Heavenly Pho, 19178 Blanco Rd., 86

Sr. Ceviche, 3534 Fredericksburg Rd., 86

Culebra Meat Market, 2800 Culebra Rd., 85

El Patroncito, 606 New Laredo Hwy., 78

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.