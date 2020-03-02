Police search for hit-and-run driver that killed San Antonio man in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – San Marcos police are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday.

Someone called 911 at 1:27 a.m. Saturday to report a man lying on the side of the road in the 200 block of S. Guadalupe Street.

The victim, who has been identified as Eligio Vasquez, 69, of San Antonio was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle where he was pronounced dead.

San Marcos police said pieces of a vehicle were located at the scene and investigators obtained still photos from security cameras at nearby businesses.

Investigators are searching for an older-model red pickup truck, possibly an extended cab Chevy S-10.

The truck could have minor damage to the front right of the vehicle and may have a missing wire radio antenna on the right side of the hood.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sergeant Sam Myers at 512-753-2182.