Roommates’ argument over laundry ends with man being slashed by machete, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A roommates’ argument over laundry ended with a man being slashed with a machete late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 150 block of Ashland after receiving reports of a cutting.

According to police, the two roommates had begun arguing over one of the men leaving their clothes in the washing machine for an extended period. That’s when, police said, one of the roommates began to hit the other with a broom stick.

Police said Paul Butler, 55, walked away but the argument continued, and he allegedly then slashed the victim several times with a machete before fleeing the scene.

The 58-year-old male victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have put out a description on Butler’s vehicle, but he has not yet been located.

Butler has an outstanding warrant from a previous aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.