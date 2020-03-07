Source: NBA says teams could be playing games without fans in wake of coronavirus outbreak

The NBA sent a memo to its franchises, telling teams they should prepare to play games without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Charania posted the announcement on Twitter Friday night.

In the memo, the NBA also said teams should identify “essential staff” present for the games, should it be necessary, according to Charania.

The NBA has sent other memos referencing the coronavirus to prepare teams for what could transpire as the outbreak continues.

Charania says a list of rules on game postponement or cancellations was also provided on Friday night.

In Texas, the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow and city and state officials are canceling events to slow the spread of the new sickness.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the state include five in Harris County, one in Fort Bend County and nine in San Antonio. On Friday, two of the 11 coronavirus patients were released and able to return home after being cleared by the CDC.

